The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked state governments and Union Territories that have not complied with the Centre’s guidelines on the status of rehabilitation homes for people with mental illness to submit their reports within two weeks, PTI reported.

Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Delhi, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have filed their responses.

The court also asked petitioner Gaurav Bansal to prepare a chart based on the basis of replies that the states file. In his plea, Bansal claimed more than 15,000 people are forced to stay with people with mental illness. Most states have not complied with the top court’s July 2017 order directing the states to implement guidelines prepared by the Centre within a year, he added. His argued that many underprivileged people were languishing in mental hospitals despite being cured and there was no policy to ensure their well-being after they are released.

On July 10, 2017, the Supreme Court asked the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to circulate the guidelines to all the state governments and Union Territories. In February, the court suggested framing of a uniform national policy to deal with those suffering from mental illness. It also asked the Centre to formulate guidelines for the assistance of those who are no longer mentally ill.