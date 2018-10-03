The Centre on Wednesday announced an enhanced minimum support price for rabi crops for 2018-’19, ANI reported. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the minimum support price for wheat has been raised by Rs 105 per quintal, barley by Rs 30 per quintal, masur dal by Rs 225, gram by Rs 220, rapeseed and mustard by Rs 22.

“By increasing the MSP today, the farmers of India will have an additional income to the tune of Rs 62,635 crore,” Prasad told reporters.

On September 12, the Union Cabinet approved a new umbrella scheme called “Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyaan [Prime Minister’s income security plan for farmers]” to increase farmers’ incomes by ensuring minimum support price for their produce.

The minister also announced that the Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Russia on road transport and road industry. The agreement will be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit, which begins on Thursday.

Prasad shared information on other Union Cabinet decisions, including the approval of a Centre and State collaboration on a metro project in Bhopal and Indore. The projects are estimated to cost Rs 6,941.40 crore and Rs 7,500.80 and will be built in four years, the minister added.

Prasad said the Cabinet has also approved the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation’s project to redevelop railway stations.

During his address to reporters, Prasad also played down speculation about a possible coalition between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party in upcoming state Assembly elections. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted her party would not ally with the Congress for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.