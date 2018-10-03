The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for immediately implementing the Supreme Court’s order to allow women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. In a statement, RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said devotees, especially women, are protesting against the “forceful breaking of tradition”.

The organisation called on stakeholders in the matter, including spiritual and community leaders, to collaborate on taking the available legal measures to challenge the order. “They [stakeholders] must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith and devotion, to the authorities in a peaceful manner,” Joshi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government will not file a review petition to challenge the order. “The Supreme Court verdict is final and the government has no option but to implement it,” he told reporters. Vijayan said the state government would make arrangements for women who want to enter the shrine, reported The News Minute.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to urge the state government to enact an ordinance to ensure that women devotees are not allowed inside the temple. The Congress has also asked the Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the temple, to file a review petition in the top court.

However, the Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar said they will not file a review petition, ANI reported.

The Pandalam royal family, which plays a vital role in the affairs of the temple, has reportedly started legal consultations to file a review petition.