Heavy rain pounded Puducherry on Thursday morning, affecting daily life. Several educational institutions remained closed, PTI reported.

Officials said Puducherry has received 96.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. Several residential areas were waterlogged, bringing traffic to a halt, they added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala between October 4 and October 8. Heavy rain is also expected in the southern parts of interior Karnataka, Lakshwadeep, and Andaman and Nicobar islands in the same period, ANI reported.

Fishermen have been told to not venture out to the sea from October 6 to October 8 as “rough sea conditions” are likely to prevail over the south and central Arabian Sea.