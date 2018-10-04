Seven policemen were among 18 persons booked in Haryana on Wednesday in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl and her mother last month, PTI reported. The girl has accused an assistant sub-inspector of sexually assaulting them at their house in a village in Kaithal district.

The other accused, including a sarpanch and a former sarpanch of the village, allegedly stood outside the house and supported him, a police official said. A head constable and a constable were also booked. No one has been arrested so far, reported The Times of India.

The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A special investigation team has been set up to look into the case, said Kaithal Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi.

The police said the girl had filed a molestation complaint against her father three months ago but later retracted her allegations.