A group of nearly 30 people allegedly stopped, surrounded and attacked the car of a rebel Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from Haryana in Palwal district on Wednesday, PTI reported. The police said unidentified miscreants attacked the car of Raj Kumar Saini, the MP from Kurukshetra.

“The group of over 30 persons stopped his car and then started banging on it,” said Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram. “The MP and those accompanying him did not sustain any injury. However, the vehicle’s side mirror was damaged. We have booked over 30 persons in connection with the incident and further investigations are under progress.”

The group first asked for Saini’s car to be stopped so that they could welcome him. However, the mob then surrounded the vehicle and started to bang on its windows. The police personnel escorting Saini managed to lead him away.

An unidentified aide of the MP claimed that the mob had hurled stones at the car. “It looked like a planned attack,” he claimed. However, Akram said stones were not pelted.

In August, Saini announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Loktantra Suraksha Party, which is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The legislator accused the BJP government at the Centre and the state of failing to address the problems of Other Backward Class communities. “We are working to bring a change in the political course where infringement of rights of socially marginalised will not be allowed,” PTI had quoted him as saying.