The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has sent a legal notice to the Trinamool Congress for allegedly blaming it for the death of two students in a clash in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district last month, PTI reported on Thursday.

Two college students died on September 20 and September 21 during clashes over the appointment of teachers at a school in the district’s Islampur area. The BJP called a statewide shutdown following the deaths.

“They [Trinamool Congress] have to either apologise for their comments or prove whatever they had said about the RSS – blaming us for the incident – is true,” RSS spokesperson Jishnu Basu told PTI. He was referring to the remarks of Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, who accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of fomenting trouble in the town. “They brought people from outside to cause the deaths and indulge in politics of death,” Chatterjee had said.

Basu said if the Trinamool Congress was keen on “bringing out the truth” then “it should hand over the investigation to the CBI”.

The family members of the two students and the Bharatiya Janata Party have demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government, however, handed over the investigation to the Crime Investigation Department.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders did not comment on the RSS’ notice.