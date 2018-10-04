The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested two suspected overground workers of the militant outfit in Kupwara district’s Lolab area, PTI reported.

A police spokesperson said Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, both residents of Tekipora in Lolab, were picked up for questioning.

“The module was engaged in providing logistical support to terrorists apart from luring youth into the path of terrorism,” the spokesperson said, adding that the police recovered a pistol “after sustained questioning” of the two men.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.