The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the railways to submit its action plan detailing measures it will take to keep railway platforms and tracks clean, PTI reported. The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the Comptroller and Auditor General to conduct audits regularly.

Goel said the Indian Railways needs to identify three personnel at every “important railway station” who will be categorised as “accountable persons” as well as at divisional and zone levels. The bench was hearing a plea filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania who demanded a check on pollution along railway tracks.

The tribunal ordered the ministry to follow the Swachh Railway Schemes Standard Operating Procedures. “Updated action plans at all levels needs to be framed on or before November 30, 2018,” Goel said. “The same may also be notified on the websites of the Indian Railways for soliciting comments of general public.”

The bench asked the Railway Board to convene a meeting within four weeks to compile its plan, which needs to include deadlines and budgetary provisions. The tribunal said the Indian Railways must also ensure compliance with Solid Waste Management and Plastic Waste Management Rules.

The tribunal asked the authority to display a list of instructions for train passengers, a 24-hour helpline and the Indian Railways Twitter handle in all compartments. “Along with this, fine and penalty to be imposed on passengers for littering in the trains, railway tracks and the railway platforms shall also be displayed,” the order said.

The tribunal ordered the Railways to form a Special Task Force to ensure that no encroachments or squatters were present on its property. The new force will be asked to beautify the railway property with trees and fountains instead.