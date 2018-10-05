The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly setting a man on fire based on a kangaroo court’s orders over a land dispute in Malda district’s Kendpukur village, PTI reported. Habibpur Block Development Officer Shubhajit Jana said a local community chief, who had held the kangaroo court, were among the arrested people.

A group of people tied Mondal Hansda to a pole on Wednesday and then set him on fire but his family members rescued him and took him to hospital. His is reportedly in a critical condition.

Hansda and his aunt were involved in a land dispute and he had recently threatened to kill her, according to Mumbai Mirror. His aunt complained to the village headman, after which the kangaroo court was summoned.

The court held him guilty and ordered a group of people to tie him to a pole, pour kerosene on him and set him on fire, Jana said.