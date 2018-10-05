The Bihar government on Thursday issued orders prohibiting officials from carrying mobile phones to high-level meetings, the Hindustan Times reported.

Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Aamir Subhani, issued the order that directed all principal secretaries and police officials to stop carrying using mobile phones while attending meetings with the chief minister, departmental ministers, chief secretary, development commissioners.

“It is found that officials from time to time are busy on their mobile phones, which creates hindrance in smooth conduct of the meetings,” the order read. “After due consideration, it has been decided that at high-level meetings, carrying of mobile phones will henceforth be banned.”

In June 2017, a few senior police officers were caught on camera playing games or surfing the internet on their phones during a seminar addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Director General of Police PK Thakur.

In 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office banned mobile phones in Cabinet meetings to prevent information leak. In July this year, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directed officials and government staff not to use mobile phones during his meetings.