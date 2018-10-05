Ramila Umashankar, the newly-elected deputy mayor of Bengaluru, died of a cardiac arrest on Friday, reported News 18. She was 44.

Umashankar, a member of the Janata Dal (Secular), was a corporator from Kaveripura ward in Bengaluru. She was elected the deputy mayor of Bengaluru on September 28. Congress candidate Gangambike Mallikarju was elected the mayor.

L Suresh, an official of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, told IANS that Umashankar was rushed to a private hospital in the city on Thursday after she complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. She died at 12.50 am, Suresh said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike declared a holiday for its offices, schools and civic wards across the city, according to IANS.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said she was a “dedicated social worker and committed party worker”. “It’s shocking to learn that she is no more with us,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

On Thursday, she had accompanied the chief minister, other ministers and the mayor in flagging off a six-car metro from Majestic metro station.