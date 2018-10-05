The Greater Noida Police on Thursday night booked over 350 students of Sharda University for rioting after clashes broke out between two groups earlier in the day, the Greater Kashmir reported.

A student from Jammu and Kashmir was injured on Thursday in the clashes. The tension between the two groups was brewing since Monday, when, according to reports, an argument broke out between local and international students. The university subsequently suspended one student from Afghanistan after he got involved in a scuffle with a classmate from Delhi.

On Thursday, another fight broke out on the campus between the two groups. A mob reportedly dragged some Afghan students out of an examination hall and attacked them. The attackers also shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and demanded that the Afghan students be sent back to their country, an unidentified eyewitness claimed. According to reports, the Kashmiri student was assaulted because he was mistaken as an Afghan national by the attackers.

The university has not officially responded but it has suspended classes till Sunday.

The police claimed the university administration was not co-operating. “The officials of the deemed university have gone careless on the matter simmering since Monday and that has led to this situation,” an unidentified officer told the newspaper.

“During the period a probe will be held to ascertain the cause of the fight and action taken against those guilty,” another police official said. “The police have taken the cognisance of the case on its own. The Indian student has suffered minor injuries, more of punches and slaps, but was sent for medical examination so that it could be checked if there is any internal injury.”

He added: “We have booked 350-400 students, Indians and Afghans both, and we are probing the matter. Students are being identified on the basis of the footage that has surfaced and we will soon quiz them and initiate action.”

The students were booked under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, intentional insult intending to breach peace, criminal intimidation, voluntarily hurting someone and assault.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday morning, and urged him to ensure Kashmiri students are safe in the state’s educational institutions, according to Rising Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister’s Office and Adityanath to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir.