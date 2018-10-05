Suspected militants on Friday shot dead two National Conference party workers in Karfali Mohalla area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Greater Kashmir reported quoting a police officer. One person was injured in the firing and was taken to a hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Imtiyaz Ismail Parray confirmed the deaths of the two party workers – Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Nazir Ahmed. The third person, Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo, is said to be in a critical condition, according to Kashmir Reader.

The three people who were attacked are reportedly aides of National Conference legislator Shamima Firdous from Habbakadal constituency, according to GNS. The shooting comes just two days ahead of polling for first phase of elections for urban local bodies in the state.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the three people in the congested Karfali Mohalla area around 11.30 am on Friday, reported Kashmir Reader. The assailants escaped soon after the shooting.

Government security forces are searching the area for the assailants.

More details are awaited.