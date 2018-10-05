Pakistan’s anti-corruption body on Friday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for his alleged involvement in two corruption cases, Dawn reported.

“Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appeared before an investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore,” bureau spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim told PTI. “He was arrested after he failed to satisfy the investigator for his alleged role in awarding contracts to his favourite firm in violations of rules in the Ashiana Housing scheme and Punjab Saaf Pani Company.”

Shahbaz Sharif, also the former chief minister of Punjab province, will be produced before an accountability court for remand on Saturday.

Supporters of PML-N gathered outside the bureau’s office in Lahore amid presence of security personnel, Dawn reported. “The process of accountability will continue,” new Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that there will be more arrests in the coming days, The Express Tribune reported. “There is zero-tolerance policy against corruption.”

Shahbaz Sharif is accused of violating the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority rules in the award of contracts in the Saaf Pani Company affairs.