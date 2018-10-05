Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha on Friday resigned from the post, News18 reported. If the Centre accepts his resignation, Narasimha will be the second additional solicitor general to have quit since August after Sandeep Sethi stepped down. The post of solicitor general has been lying vacant since December after Ranjit Kumar quit.

Unidentified officials told News18 that Narasimha had sent his resignation letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in September and is currently serving his three-month notice period.

Maninder Singh, Tushar Mehta, Pinky Anand, Atmaram Nadkarni, Aman Lekhi and Vikramjeet Banerjee are the other officials who hold the post of additional solicitor general with the Supreme Court.