The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday said it was fighting a “final battle” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and set a deadline for the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. The Hindutva outfit said the Centre should bring an ordinance in Parliament by the end of the year, PTI reported.

After a day-long meeting in New Delhi, a high-powered committee of the outfit passed a resolution demanding such an ordinance. The panel was headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the acting chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. VHP members also met President Ram Nath Kovind after the meeting and presented him with a copy of the resolution.

VHP International Working President Alok Kumar called the BJP government “Ram bhakts”, and asked it to “respect the sentiments of crores of Hindus” to bring in a law by the end of 2018. “If that does not happen, then all the options are open before us,” he warned. “The future course of action will be decided during the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ to be held next year on the sidelines of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.” Kumar said the “Dharam Sansad” would take place from January 31 to February 19.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court had neglected its duty. “We have waited for long, now we cannot wait,” Kumar said.

On September 27, the top court had rejected a plea to reexamine its 1994 verdict that mosques are not integral to the practice of Islam. The court said this judgement would have no impact on the Ayodhya land dispute case, which will be decided on the basis of its own facts.

The court is hearing petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 order for a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before Hindutva activists demolished it in December 6, 1992. The court will begin hearing the matter again from October 29.