The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to respond to a plea that sought to regulate online shows, PTI reported. The petitioner cited Gandi Baat on the online platform ALTBalaji and Sacred Games on Netflix as examples of shows having “vulgar content”, The Hindu reported.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation about alleged vulgarity and crude language content on online platforms. Petitioner Divya Gontia requested for the setting up of a pre-screening committee to regulate shows and movies. “[The show Gandi Baat] is offensive to women,” the petitioner said. “It expresses ideas which are indecent and lewd and thus obscene. It has scenes where a man is sexually harassing his daughter-in-law.”

The court scheduled the next hearing for October 31.

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this article cited an incorrect report that claimed the court had asked the Centre to set up a pre-screening panel to regulate online shows.