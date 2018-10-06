At least 12 people are feared dead after a bus travelling from Banihal to Ramban fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, Greater Kashmir reported. Officials, however, are yet to confirm casualty reports.

Rescue operations are currently under way. The bus was purportedly overcrowded with passengers.

Union Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, said the injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for treatment. Singh said he had offered assistance to Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz.

More details are awaited.