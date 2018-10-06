Retired judge P Sudhakar and his wife Varalakshmi allegedly ended their lives by jumping before a train between Tirupati and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, reports said.

A purported note from Sudhakar claimed that he had taken the decision because of a health ailment, the daily reported. Sudhakar was a former additional senior civil judge in Tirupati before he was promoted to the post of additional district judge.

Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police Ramesh Babu said 56-year-old Varalakshmi ended her life at life at the same spot after she was told that her 62-year-old husband had killed himself, Hindustan Times reported.

The couple used to live in an apartment in Tiruchanuru. They are survived by a son and a daughter.

Police said they have sent the bodies for a postmortem examination and are investigating the matter.