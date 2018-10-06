Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had worked towards the benefit and development of every section of society while the Opposition Congress divided society and practiced vote-bank politics. The prime minister was addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer at the end of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s “Gaurav Yatra”. This was his first political rally in the state, which will hold Assembly elections later this year.

“For 60 long years, the Congress practiced vote-bank politics,” said Modi. “This led to severe problems. The politics of development was never acceptable to the Congress.”

He further said: “While others believe in breaking and dividing society, we believe in uniting society and working with all, for the benefit of all.” He also urged citizens to not vote for parties that practice divisive politics.

The ruling BJP government in the state believes in accountability, the prime minister said. “Since we are nearing the end of our term in Rajasthan, we are here to give you a report of all that we have done,” he said. “It is a matter of honour to be here in your service and fearlessly give you an account of everything we have done for your benefit.”

Opposition leaders neither visit the Assembly nor conduct debates and work for the welfare of the poor, claimed Modi. “This is the situation not just in Rajasthan but in every state,” he added.

Accusing the Congress of resorting to lies and creating fear in the minds of the electorate, he said the opposition party is scared of debating achievements related to development. “We tell them, let us debate on the work done by you and compare it to the work done by us. But they run away from such discussions,” he said. “All they are interested in is in telling lies, creating doubt and fear.”