Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said party chief Sharad Pawar will not contest the Lok Sabha elections next year, reported PTI. Awhad said Pawar had clarified in 2014 that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls again.

“Pawar has told the party not to consider his name as he will not be a candidate,” Awhad told reporters.“In today’s meeting, Pawar said he is not in the [Lok Sabha] race and nobody should propose his name.”

Pawar has organised a two-day meeting, starting Saturday, at the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the elections next year.

Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district, denied claims that the Pawar had opposed the candidature of Parth Pawar, son of senior leader Ajit Pawar, for the Mawal Lok Sabha seat. Awhad said that the party is holding preliminary discussions to finalise a name.

Pawar will also discuss the political situation in the 21 Lok Sabha seats which the party had contested in 2014. Party spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Nationalist Congress Party has invited leaders from Jalna, Aurangabad, Dhule and Hatkanangle as the party plans to stake claim to these four seats, which are currently represented by the Congress. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have formed an alliance in Maharashtra.