Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense on Saturday claimed that at least 57 insurgents were killed during ground and air strikes across the country in 24 hours, reported TOLO News.

According to the ministry, at least eight insurgents were injured during the operation. The operations were conducted in 15 provinces across the country. The ministry said hideouts and weapons were also destroyed during air strikes in Farah province.

The ministry has not provided details of civilian or security personnel casualties.