At least 11 people were killed when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Haiti late on Saturday, AFP reported. The earthquake’s epicentre was about 19 km northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix, the United States Geological Survey said.

In a tweet, President Jovenel Moise urged people to remain calm and said the risk management agency and regional civil protection details have been asked to assist those affected. Renald Lubérice, the general secretary of the council of ministers, reiterated the message.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant said a crisis cabinet has been formed to coordinate all emergency responses. “Damage has been recorded mainly in the far north,” he posted on Twitter. “All my sympathies to the victims. The executive at the highest level is mobilised to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm.”

Les brigadiers de la @PwoteksyonSivil sont déjà en action dans le Nord'Ouest. Ils seront rejoints par d’autres équipes dans les heures qui suivent pour amplifier les opérations de secours. pic.twitter.com/P4mjyWmsbb — Président Jovenel Moïse (@moisejovenel) October 7, 2018

The Haitian civil protection agency said there was no tsunami warning following the earthquake, which was felt across the country. The agency said damage and injuries mostly occurred in the northwest region of the island, where two minor aftershocks were also felt.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in the Caribbean nation in January 2010. Tens of thousands of people are still displaced because of the earthquake.