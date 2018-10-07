Hours after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul said the two sides have agreed to hold a second summit as soon as possible. “He [Pompeo] agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible,” South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement, according to AFP.

Earlier, Pompeo said he and Kim Jong-un have made further progress. The US leader met the North Korean leader for around two hours on Sunday where the agenda was to discuss denuclearisation and a second US-North Korean summit.

“Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim,” Pompeo tweeted. “We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team.” However, details of Sunday’s discussions have not been made public yet.

Kim Jong-un also praised his meeting with Pompeo. “It’s a very nice day that promises a good future ... for both countries,” he said, according to AFP.

US President Donald Trump met Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June. Pyongyang had then promised to give up its nuclear weapons programme. Not much progress has been made since then, however. In August, North Korea criticised the US for urging other countries to maintain sanctions against it. A month before that, Pompeo had said North Korea was continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs despite its pledge to denuclearise.

Pompeo, who chaired a United Nations Security Council session on September 28, even urged the members to set an example by enforcing sanctions on North Korea. China and Russia, however, have called for relaxation of sanctions against North Korea in view of positive developments in Pyongyang this year.

This was Pompeo’s fourth visit to North Korea. Pompeo flew to Seoul on Sunday evening on a diplomatic visit to the region. His trip ends on Monday in China.