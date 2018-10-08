Voting for the first phase of of Jammu and Kashmir’s urban local body elections began at 7 am on Monday, ANI reported. As many as 1,204 candidates are in the fray. Voting will continue till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir to protest against the commencement of the local body elections. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Gilani have been put under house arrest since Sunday evening. Others such as Yaseen Malik and Hilal War have also been detained, reported India Today.

An unidentified official told Greater Kashmir that 422 wards were set to go for the polls in the first phase, but the number has come down to 321 because there are no candidate for 23 wards while only one candidate each had filed nomination for 78 wards and was thus elected unopposed.

Election authorities have designated over 60% polling stations in Kathua and 22% in Jammu district as hypersensitive and sensitive, Greater Kashmir reported. “Of 584 polling stations in Jammu, 128 polling stations [around 22%] have been declared as hypersensitive and sensitive,” District Election Officer, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told the media.

Security forces have intensified checking and area domination in the Kashmir Valley. They have increased checking of vehicles, frisking and area domination in Srinagar and other areas of the Valley. Sniffer dogs are also being used to check vehicles. Mobile internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir while the speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Valley, reported ANI.

This is the first phase of polls. Voting in the second phase covering 384 wards will take place on October 10, followed by voting in 207 wards on October 13, and the last phase covering 132 wards on October 16. Votes will be counted on October 20.

This is the first time since 2011 the state will hold local body elections. However, four parties – the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bahujan Samaj Party – have boycotted the elections due to concerns about the Centre’s stand on Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the residents of the state.