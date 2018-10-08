The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended two policemen from the Jamania police station for indiscipline, The Indian Express reported. They had been wearing black armbands to protest against the arrest of constables accused of murdering Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow last week.

“Today we were informed that some policemen at the Jamania police station were wearing black armbands,” Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Yash Veer Singh. “Action was taken against them. Constables Keshav Dutt Pandey and Mohammad Shadab Siddique were suspended. Eleven other policemen, including Akhilesh Kumar, who was in charge of the station, were sent to police lines.”

On Friday, the state police sacked three station house officers, suspended three constables and arrested two former policemen. The sacked policemen were fired for lack of supervision. The suspended constables had sported black armbands. The arrests were made for allegedly inciting colleagues to protests against the arrests of those accused of the murder.