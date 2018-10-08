The BSE Sensex fell over 300 points in morning trade on Monday before recovering sharply. The 30-share index was trading 45.94 points higher at 34,422.93 at 12.36 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also recovered from its decline in the morning to trade 9.05 points up at 10,325.50.

The decline in the markets came after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep key interest rates constant. Besides, foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions, Mint reported. However, the markets recovered due to gains in shares of banks and oil marketing companies.

Yes Bank, Reliance, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Mahindra and Coal India were the top gainers on the Sensex. The biggest losers were Vedanta, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and ITC.

On the Nifty, the biggest gainer was Yes Bank, followed by Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Hero Motocorp. The stocks that declined the most were Hindalco, Vedanta, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services.

The rupee declined by 18 paise on Friday to trade at 73.94 against the United States dollar at 12.44 pm.