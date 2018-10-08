The National Ayyappa Devotees Association on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its September 28 order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the temple, PTI reported. Previously, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were banned from entering the shrine.

Shylaja Vijayan, the president of the association, said in her petition that those who had approached the Supreme Court for lifting the age restriction on women are not Ayyappa devotees, NDTV reported. She claimed that the Supreme Court judgment affects the fundamental rights of millions of devotees.

Last week, the Nair Service Society, the royal family of Pandalam town and family of the temple’s chief priest had also said that they would file a review petition in the top court.

The Left Democratic Front government has decided to implement the judgment immediately. However, it has faced opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the Congress and the BJP of playing divisive politics and said the two parties were trying to inflame communal passions.

On Sunday, the representatives of the temple’s chief priests refused to participate in talks held by the Kerala government. “Let us hear the final decision of the state government with regards to the filing of a review petition against the apex court’s verdict,” Sabarimala priest Kantararu Mohanaru had said.