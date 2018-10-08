Four persons stabbed to death an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly after a dispute over fare in Delhi on Sunday, reported the Hindustan Times. The Delhi Police have arrested three of the four accused so far.

The incident took place at Kasturba Gandhi Marg near Connaught Place on Sunday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the auto driver, Jahangir Alam, had dropped off four passengers at Connaught Place.

“When the auto reached near the ‘Local’ Restaurant, there was an argument over the night fare as well as the number of passengers Alam could carry in his auto,” said Verma. “The argument ended with the teenagers stabbing Alam.”

The police took Alam to the Lady Hardinge Medical College after passersby informed them about the incident, reported NDTV. Alam later succumbed to his injuries.

Ratan Singh Chauhan, who called the police, said he saw the bleeding driver running towards him. “He was not able to speak. We got scared and asked him what happened,” said Chauhan. “He fell on the ground and said a passenger stabbed him but he didn’t see who the person was.”

Passersby caught one of the suspects near the crime spot and beat him up before handing him over to the police. While two others were caught later, the fourth is on the run. Verma said the boys live in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, the locality from where they had hired the auto. The age of the four teenagers is yet to be verified, he added.

Last week, a man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar locality during an argument after his vehicle injured a dog. Police are searching for three people who were allegedly involved in the fight.