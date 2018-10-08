The India Meteorological Department on Friday said a cyclonic storm was forming over the west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. The weather department warned fishermen against venturing out into the west central Arabian Sea until October 12, and adjoining southwest Arabian sea in the next two days and adjoining areas of southeast and east central Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.

The department said that the storm, called Luban, is moving away from the Indian coast and is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm that will move towards South Oman and Yemen.

Cyclonic Storm, LUBAN over west-central & adjoining southwest Arabian Sea.

Depression over east-central Bay of Bengal: Pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast.



Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast heavy rain in several parts of Odisha in the next three days because a depression that is forming over the Bay of Bengal.

“Due to the above intense systems, the wind regime has changed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining sea areas,” the agency said in a statement. “As a result, the rainfall activity is very likely to decrease over the southern peninsular from Tuesday. The northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala as well as the adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is not likely to take place as assessed earlier.”

The weather department, however, said Lakshadweep may continue to receive rainfall.