The National Green Tribunal has refused to vacate a 2015 interim order restraining the construction and transfer of possession of flats built on the Yamuna floodplains in Agra, PTI reported on Monday.

A bench headed by Justice RS Rathore said even if builders have transferred flats to buyers, it does not entitle them to file an application seeking to set aside the interim order as the case is still pending. The green court passed the directive after hearing petitions filed by Agra builders Kalyani Buildwell Private Ltd and Ganpati Infrastructure Development Company Ltd.

The bench said there was no “just reason to grant any of the reliefs” sought by the applicants as the site inspection reports have criticised them.

“We direct SEIAA [State Environment Impact Assessment Authority], Agra Development Authority and the UP Pollution Control Board to conduct a joint inspection of these buildings in addition to the buildings which are otherwise located in the flood plain area,” the bench had said in its order fro 2015.

The green tribunal had also pulled up the Agra Development Authority for allowing construction on the Yamuna flood plains. It had also lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government and public authorities in Agra for improper demarcation of Yamuna floodplains, saying that 85% of the buildings on the riverbed were liable to be demolished.