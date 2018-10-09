Nearly 10,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday after a fire and explosions at a defence ministry ammunition depot near Ukrainian Capital Kiev, Reuters reported. There were no reports of any casualties.

The depot is 176 km east of Kiev and it was not clear whether the explosion was an accident or a planned attack. Hundreds of people have been deployed at the site, AP reported.

“From 04:22 am [around 6.50 am India time] the airspace within a radius of 20 km has been closed,” the emergency services said in a statement. “The movement of rail and road transport is suspended.”

In 2017, blasts occurred at three major arms storage facilities in central and eastern Ukraine, Xinhua reported.

More details are awaited.