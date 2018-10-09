The Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a teacher for allegedly molesting a minor girl student in a school after a group of parents protested outside the campus, reported ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division) Kalyan Mukherjee said, “We are trying to talk to the guardians and handle the situation.” Police personnel used batons to disperse angry demonstrators who tried to enter the school and were demanding the teacher’s arrest, PTI reported.

The incident took place on September 24 at a school in Dhakuria locality of South Kolkata, reported Ei Samay. The teacher allegedly molested a five-year-old girl student, after which her parents took her to a hospital when she returned home. The parents alleged inaction on part of the school authorities even after they were informed about the incident.

The school authorities were not available for comment, according to PTI. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.