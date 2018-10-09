At least six people were killed and 14 injured in a gas pipeline explosion at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, ANI reported. The plant is operated by state-run Steel Authority of India Limited.

The blast took place in a pipeline near the coke oven section of the plant situated around 30 km from the state capital Raipur, reported PTI. A rescue team was at the spot and the injured were taken to a local hospital, said an unidentified official.

More details are awaited.

On June 12, 2014, six workers at the Bhilai Steel Plant died because of an explosion in the blast furnace.