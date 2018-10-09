A couple who were members of the banned Communist Part of India (Maoist) surrendered before police in Hyderabad on Tuesday citing “political differences” and health reasons, PTI reported, quoting police officials.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Koti Purushotham alias MK and his wife Koti Vinodhini felt they were committed cadres, but the outfit failed to use them appropriately and ignored their contributions.

“These cadres were underground for more than three decades,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying. “This surrender shows that there is lot of disillusionment among top cadres.”

Kumar said the couple was “attracted by the surrender policy of the government” and surrendered to “lead a peaceful life”, according to Telangana Today. Kumar said a cash reward announced for the couple will be given to them along with other benefits. Purushotham, 68, and Vinodhini, 63, carried cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Purushotham joined the People’s War Group in 1981 and married Vinodhini a year later, police said. Vinodhini joined the group and they both became underground cadres, recruiting around 60 people.

Purushotham, 68, and Vinodhini, 63, were arrested in March 1991 and then released three months later in exchange for the release of an abducted Youth Congress leader.