At least four passengers died and several were injured after five coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Wednesday morning, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railway Satish Kumar told PTI. Officials fear that the toll may go up.

The accident took place around 6 am about 50 metres from Harchandpur railway station.

National Disaster Response Force teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. Several passengers are feared trapped. Emergency helpline numbers have been set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, according to PTI.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has asked administrative officials, including district magistrate and superintendent of police, and health authorities to provide all possible help.

Railway Board chairperson Ashwani Lohani is on his way to the accident site, reported News18.

More details are awaited.