The Congress on Tuesday tweeted a video in which Union minister Nitin Gadkari is seen claiming that his party had made “tall promises” before coming to power. The Congress said it was “good to see Gadkari concurring with our view that the government was built on jumlas [gimmicks] and fake promises”.

In another tweet, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Gadkari was right, and the public also believes that the government had made their dreams and faith a victim of its greed.



“Politics is a game of compulsions, limitations and contradictions,” the minister said when asked about unfulfilled promises. Talking about the 2014 election campaign, Gadkari said: “We were very confident that we can never come to power. So our people suggested us, just to make tall promises. If we come to power, we won’t be responsible anyway! Now the problem is that people have voted us to power. Now people remind us of our promises along with dates. Nowadays we just laugh and move on.”



The video is that of a new comedy television show called Assal Pavhane, Irsal Namune, which was aired on Colors channel on October 5. A video of the conversation is labelled “When politics meets cinema” on a streaming website. Actor Nana Patekar interviewed Gadkari on the show. Patekar is facing allegations of sexual harassment from actor Tanushree Dutta.

Good to see Union Minister @nitin_gadkari concurring with our view that the Modi Govt was built on jumlas and fake promises. pic.twitter.com/DewDbnd16w — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2018

Gadkari also claimed that honest people cannot make it big in politics. “Those who are honest and capable, they can never make it in politics,” he said. “I admit frankly, when we hand out tickets to candidates, we never examine the person’s character, whether he is corrupt or not. We look at the person’s caste and whether he is a candidate who can win.”

He further said: “We approach doctors, engineers asking them to contest elections. But they refuse. Then we say, honest people like you do not wish to enter politics. Then why do you protest when the dishonest become politicians?”

Gadkari claimed that the Muslim community had organised a programme for him in Nagpur in 2014, which 10,000 people attended. “Remember, I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” he told the audience. “Don’t feel sorry after you vote for me. And you have known me for 25 years. Don’t vote for me if I seek votes based on caste and religion.” The Union minister said he subsequently won 40% of the vote in the constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Gadkari claimed that he is not a politician. “Every politician thinks of his next election,” he asserted. “[But] every socioeconomic reformer thinks from century to century.”