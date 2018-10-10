The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to stop the West Bengal government from disbursing funds to Durga puja committees, PTI reported. In September, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the government would disburse Rs 10,000 to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state. This would cost the government Rs 28 crore.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sourabh Dutta, whose petition argued that the distribution of funds was unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress state government told the court that it could not interfere in a legislative decision to grant the funds. Advocate General Kishore Dutta, who is representing the state government, told the court that the funds will be used to assist the police in their “safe drive save life” traffic campaign.

The court had ordered a hold on distribution till Tuesday and asked the state’s counsel if the distribution of such a large amount of money involved any guidelines. Senior Counsel Saktinath Mukherjee, who also represented the state, told the bench that the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee can study the expenditure records.