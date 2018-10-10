A couple and their daughter were found dead in their home in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday. The couple’s 19-year-old son was found wounded, NDTV reported.

The family’s maid found Mithilesh and Siya, a couple in their 40s, and their 16-year-old daughter Neha, with stab wounds around 5 am. She immediately informed the police. The couple and their daughter were declared brought dead at the hospital, while their son is being treated, Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Siya’s brother said Mithilesh was from Uttar Pradesh and was working as a contractor in New Delhi. The couple’s son had been abducted six months ago, he added. The Delhi Police are examining CCTV footage of the incident, and interrogating the son.