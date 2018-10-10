Outgoing Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has filed a complaint with the Supeme Court alleging fraud, vote rigging, malpractice and corruption during the September 23 presidential elections, multiple reports said.

On September 30, the island nation’s Election Commission declared Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih the winner, six days after Yameen – whose five-year term ends on November 17 – conceded defeat. The Constitution allows candidates two weeks from the day of the declaration of results to initiate a challenge in the court.

Yameen purportedly filed a “constitutional case after reviewing a number of complaints from his supporters about the result of the vote”, Al Jazeera reported. A Supreme Court spokesperson said judges have not yet taken a decision on hearing the case.

Solih’s spokesperson called on Yameen to respect the election results. “The people’s word on the matter is final,” Al Jazeera quoted her as saying.

The outgoing president announced the election months after a state of emergency declared by him threw the island nation into a political crisis. In February, Yameen imposed the emergency after the Supreme Court reversed criminal convictions against nine of his opponents. The emergency proclamation, which stayed in place for 45 days, strained New Delhi’s ties with Male.