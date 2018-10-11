The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered real estate major Amrapali Group to file an undertaking related to the sealing of its nine properties in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by 2 pm in the presence of two forensic auditors, PTI reported. Forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal were appointed to monitor the procedure and the court will again take up the case at 2 pm.

The direction came after the firm informed a bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud that nine properties had been sealed as per the court’s orders. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to seal nine properties in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar, where documents related to the company’s 46 subsidiaries are kept.

The court had also ordered that keys of the nine properties be handed over to the Supreme Court registrar after being sealed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent to police custody three directors of the group, who told the bench that all documents and account books relating to the 46 group companies were kept at the nine properties.

The court had sent Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar to police custody for failing to provide the documents to the forensic auditors twice – on September 12 and September 26. The court clarified that it was not arresting them and said they would remain in custody only till the documents are handed over.

At least 55 flat buyers have filed petitions seeking directions to quash the insolvency proceedings against Amrapali Group. The petitioners claim the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, violates their fundamental rights as the code prioritises lending institutions.

In August, the court had warned the company’s managing directors and directors that “each and every property” of theirs would be sold to recover the cost of construction of its pending projects. The court made this statement after the company said it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over flats to more than 42,000 home-buyers in time.