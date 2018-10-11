A Delhi court on Thursday ordered that fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s properties in Bengaluru be attached, in a case relating to violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, PTI reported.

The court had first ordered that the properties be attached in March. It had asked Bengaluru Commissioner of Police T Suneel Kumar to execute its directives and submit a report. The Bengaluru Police later told the court that it had identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but had not been able to confiscate any of them.

On Thursday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions to attach the assets, after the Bengaluru Police said it needed more time to do so.

Mallya, who is in London and is facing an extradition trial for allegedly duping banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore, was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons.

In April 2017, the court had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Mallya. An open-ended non-bailable warrant has no time limit.