The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation after a school run by the civic body in in Wazirabad was found to have segregated Hindu and Muslim students, PTI reported.

The two parties asked the municipal corporation to take “stricter action” against the head of the school, who was suspended the previous day.

Earlier in the day, the accused teacher – identified as CB Singh Sehrawat – denied the allegations. Sehrawat was heading the school after the principal was transferred. He will now face a departmental inquiry, said the municipal corporation’s Director of Education HK Hem.

At a meeting of the civic body’s Standing Committee, AAP leader Vikas Goel alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh may have links to the incident. “A mere [teacher] in charge of the school’s operations could not have possibly done this act without connivance of other senior officials,” Goel said. “Also, I suspect the RSS’ involvement in it, since elections are scheduled for next year.”

Congress leader Mukesh Goel demanded an inspection at other schools run by the civic body.

The matter was brought to light by several teachers at the school. The civic body’s Commissioner Madhup Vyas said the allegations were found to be true after an investigation. “We have suspended the head of the school with immediate effect and initiated major penalty charge sheet against him,” Vyas told PTI. He said Sehrawat’s conduct was bizarre and unpardonable and “goes against the grain of our pluralistic society”.

Acting on the basis of media reports, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had asked the corporation for a report.