French firm Dassault Aviation on Thursday said its partner Reliance Defence represents around 10% of the offset investments under the Rafale jet deal. Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier said the company was in negotiations with about a “hundred Indian companies”.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in 2016 to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. Businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence joined the offset programme in late 2016 through Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd.

Dassault released a statement, what it said was Tappier’s interview with AFP, clarifying that signing an offset contract is a requirement under the Indian law (Defence Procurement Procedure).

“The implementation of offsets is an obligation and, under the Indian regulation, the choice of the partners belongs to us,” Tappier said during the interview. “Dassault Aviation therefore decided to set up the DRAL joint venture with Reliance and build a plant in Nagpur, which should enable us to meet about 10% of these offset obligations. We are in negotiations with about a hundred Indian companies and partnerships have already been concluded with about thirty of them.”

He said the joint venture will produce parts for the Falcon 2000 and Rafale, adding that the first Falcon 2000 parts should be ready by the end of the year. He said Nagpur was selected as a site due to the availability of land and direct access to an airport runway. “Things are progressing rapidly,” said Tappier. “We set up DRAL on 10 February 2017 and the plant project was officially launched on 27 October 2017.”

The firm’s statement comes after Mediapart, a French investigative website, said on Wednesday claimed to have accessed a document that showed that the offset contract with Reliance Defence was a “trade off” to obtain an agreement for Rafale sales in India. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday in Paris, during her three-day visit to France, said the government was not involved in selecting Reliance Defence as a partner to Dassault Aviation. “This offset obligation may be mandatory, but the names of the companies are not mandatory for me,” she said.

The Congress and several other leaders have accused the Narendra Modi government of getting an overpriced deal. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi a corrupt man.