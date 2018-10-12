The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of environmental non-profit Greenpeace India in Bengaluru for allegedly violating foreign exchange rule violations, PTI reported. The officials also froze Greenpeace India’s 12 accounts with different banks and accounts of its linked entity, Direct Dialogue Initiatives India Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate said the non-profit incorporated DDIIPL in 2016 after the Centre cancelled its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence in September 2015 for allegedly violating norms. The agency has alleged that the company received about Rs 29 crore under Foreign Direct Investment since December 2016, The Hindu reported.

DDIIPL was created to facilitate the operational activities of Greenpeace, the Enforcement Directorate said. Senior officials of both the entities were questioned during the searches. The investigating agency also alleged that DDIIPL spent around Rs 21 crore for its expenses since it was set up, “with no substantial revenue generation so far”.

“Every rupee that goes into Greenpeace India’s environmental work is a donation made by ecologically conscious people in the country,” Greenpeace India said in a statement on Thursday. “We strongly object to attempts of defaming Greenpeace India through false claims and accusations. This seems to be part of a larger design to muzzle democratic dissent in the country.”

The non-profit said they were ready to provide the government authorities with required financial details as they do not have anything to hide. “At the same time we will reserve the right to constitutionally challenge attempts to malign our very existence as an independent environmental organisation,” it added.