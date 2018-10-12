The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at premises linked to Andhra Pradesh legislator CM Ramesh, including his home and office, NDTV reported. The Telugu Desam Party leader, also a Rajya Sabha member, is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Private Limited. The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.

Nearly 100 officials of the Income Tax department are currently searching multiple locations, including premises linked to Ramesh’s relatives.

“[It is] a clear-cut case of political vendetta, the Centre has been targeting our leaders from last 15 days,” Ramesh told reporters following the searches. “The same thing happened in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and now Andhra Pradesh, whoever is opposing them is being targeted.”

The Telugu Desam Party pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March and moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre for failing to grant Andhra Pradesh special category status.