The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board to reconsider if the minor accused of murdering a seven-year-old schoolboy should be tried as an adult, The Times of India reported. The court passed the order after setting aside the board’s decision to try the teenager as an adult.

The court was hearing a plea by the accused. The detailed order of the court in the matter is awaited, the Hindustan Times reported.

The seven-year-old boy was found in a school toilet with his throat slit on September 8, 2017. The 16-year-old student was detained days after the incident. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused killed the Class 2 student to get the school closed so that a parent-teacher meeting and an examination would be deferred.

In December 2017, the Juvenile Justice Board had ordered that the juvenile accused be tried as an adult. In July, the Supreme Court rejected the teenager’s bail plea.