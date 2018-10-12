Relief operations began on Friday morning in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district where cyclonic storm Titli has wreaked havoc, The Hindu reported. The National Disaster Management Authority said seven people had died in the state.

The storm has now weakened and is moving northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places of Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.

Miliapttu, Srinivaspuram, Punch Padu, Mukundapuram, Gopalapuram and M Gangaipadu villages of Srikakulam were affected the most in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the state emergency control room, around 2,050 people have been rescued from the affected areas, and 15 relief camps have been set up. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed seven teams while the State Disaster Response Force has pressed into service six more.

Power supply was restored in Srikakulam town, but many places like Kaviti, Palasa, Kanchili are still facing outages as more than 6,500 electric poles have been uprooted. At least 16 rural water supply systems were damaged, affecting the supply to several villages in Andhra Pradesh.

In Odisha, Ganjam district was the worst-affected. An eight-year-old boy was killed after drowning in a canal in the district. Heavy rain continued to lash the state even after the cyclone weakened. Rivers in Ganjam, Gajapati and Balasore districts swelled due to incessant rains, Odisha TV reported.

The Indian Coast Guard deployed its team in Aksa town of Ganjam, according to The Indian Express. Udaygiri of Odisha’s Kandhamal district recorded the maximum rainfall of 351 mm, said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are staring at a possible flood situation as rivers and streams are swollen following the rain, the Hindustan Times reported.