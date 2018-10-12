The Supreme Court on Friday rebuked a petitioner who sought a ban on the export of meat for consumption and leather, asking him if everyone in the country should become a vegetarian, Live Law reported.

“Do you want the entire country to be full of vegetarians?” Justice Madan B Lokur asked non-governmental organisations Healthy Wealthy Ethical World and Guide India Trust, which had

filed the petition. “We cannot issue an order that everybody should be a vegetarian.”

The court said it would hear the matter next in February 2019, The Indian Express reported.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court stayed the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at markets across the country. The top court extended a stay initially issued by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on May 30, 2017.